Zephyr (also known as "Z") is 12 years old and weighs 8 pounds. I have often wondered if I am... View on PetFinder
Josh Manner brings his longtime Trader Joe's experience to fulfill a dream.
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and other charges.
The 2022 Linn County Fair will welcome mid-valley singer Sara Evans, the band Sawyer Brown and first-time fair performer Five For Fighting.
An Albany man has been arrested and is suspected of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.
Lebanon High School recognized 351 students on its honor roll for their academic performance during the fall 2021 through winter 2022 semester.
To date, 2.4% of all vaccine breakthrough patients have been hospitalized and .5% have died.
There were two new COVID-related deaths in Linn County over the weekend, raising that county’s death toll to 236.
Documents from the safety investigation reveal a district divided.
Oregon lawmakers have passed a measure meant to ensure that future extreme heat waves, such as the one last summer that accounted for more tha…
A $2.9 million contract to restore the Shimanek Covered Bridge on Thomas Creek was approved by Linn County Commissioners on Tuesday, March 8.
