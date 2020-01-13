In this Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 photo, waves crash along the shore of Falcon Cove Beach between the unincorporated community of Arch Cape to the north and Oswald West State Park to the south in Clatsop County. A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning. Authorities say the father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water Saturday, Jan. 11 in the Falcon Cove area, south of the community of Cannon Beach.