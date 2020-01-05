Five years ago, Nancy Randall found herself at a crossroads. The mother of two went through a medical emergency that made her reexamine her life.
“That turned a switch in my mind that I decided ‘I’m going to be healthy. I’m going to take control over my health,’” Randall said.
A friend had previously invited her to try CrossFit, but Randall had resisted. After her change of heart she was ready to make the commitment.
“It’s something that’s changed my life, physically, mentally and emotionally. I’m 35 years old and in the best shape of my life, better than when I was 18,” Randall said.
That decision to take control of her own health led her life down a new path. The latest result of that is the opening of Willamette Valley CrossFit, which is located at 489 N. Williams Street, near the Albany & Eastern Railroad.
Nancy Randall is one of four co-owners, along with her husband, Brent Randall, as well as Ben and Chelsea Elkin.
The area’s newest CrossFit gym held open houses on Jan. 1 and 2 and its grand opening on Jan. 3.
Starting on Monday, Jan. 6, the gym began offering daily classes. Nancy Randall and Ben Elkin, who has been active in CrossFit since 2013, are two of the center’s five certified CrossFit instructors and classes are available Monday through Saturday.
The two coaches started dreaming of opening their own gym during their workouts a couple of years ago.
“At first, we thought it was going to be a five-year plan, it was just a dream. Then we started putting things down and started thinking, ‘Well, this could be a two-year plan,’” Nancy Randall said. “Suddenly it just made sense in our lives and where we were going as coaches that it was going to become a definite two-year plan and then we found the building. It just turned out to be the perfect timing.”
Nancy Randall works for the Albany & Eastern Railroad and their new home is owned by railroad owners Rick and Bernice Franklin. The gym owners are leasing the 3,500-square foot building, which has enough workout space for classes of up to 20 students at a time.
Chelsea Elkin will handle much of the financial side of the business. She is a beginner at CrossFit and believes it is an option for everyone.
“It’s something they modify for any person. It’s not just fit people that come in here to do this. We’re all just in it to get fit, trying to get better lives, be in better shape,” Chelsea Elkins.
Nancy Randall, who has been a coach for four years and has led more than 1,200 workout sessions, said that is an aspect of CrossFit that is often misunderstood.
“I do CrossFit because I love to watch what it does for other people. Because it is for everybody,” Randall said.
Randall explained that she doesn’t mean it is the right choice for everyone, but she does believe it is possible for anyone to participate in the workouts. Every required movement in the workout can be modified to fit individual needs and abilities.
“CrossFit is for the person with mobility issues, it’s for the person who’s in their 70s, it’s for the person who’s 15. It’s for the athletic, it’s for the competitor and it’s for the person who can’t sit on the ground and get back up. It’s for everybody,” Randall said.
At the same time, there can be a competitive aspect to it and that’s what attracted Ben Elkin, who played baseball when he was younger.
“Out of baseball, I needed something more competitive. I started with slowpitch softball and that didn’t happen. I found CrossFit through Chelsea’s brother, he turned me onto it and I’ve been hooked ever since,” Ben Elkins said.
In addition to the physical benefits, he believes CrossFit can help people handle the ups and downs of life.
“It’s an outlet for anybody. If you have issues with say, anger, you can come here and throw a weight around and feel relieved. It’s a stress reliever. It also helps people get in a better place because of the community. You’re surrounded by a bunch of good people,” he said.
