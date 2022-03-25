Whispurr is very personable and likes to observe. She's good with kids and strangers alike. She comes running when people... View on PetFinder
A Lebanon and a Redmond resident are dead.
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Prineville man for allegedly assaulting his wife and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
A Lebanon nursing assistant was censured March 16 for disobeying orders and administering narcotics to a patient who previously had been hospi…
The POINT’s Willamette Valley bus route, which offers transportation between Eugene and Portland, with stops in Albany, Salem, Woodburn and Tu…
A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.
A portable toilet at Albany First Christian Church is prompting members of the Albany City Council to rethink providing restrooms for homeless…
Jake Matthews helps catch bad guys on TV as a high-tech crime solver and he's running for Congress to build a high-tech Oregon for the 21st Century.
To some at Oregon’s old-timiest, fiddliest music competition, winning is crucial.
A house was damaged but no houses lost after a ceiling reportedly caught fire at an Albany duplex Saturday morning, March 19.
Linn County added two more COVID-19-related deaths as the state's death toll from the disease approached 7,000, according to a Thursday, March…
