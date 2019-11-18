Nick Brooks is saying goodbye to the Lebanon community, but not forever.
Brooks has served as the plant manager of the Lebanon Weyerhaeuser mill for the past few years and has been transferred by the company to fill that some position at a mill in Raymond, Wash.
Brooks started in that new post on Monday, Nov. 11. The move left him no choice but to submit his resignation from the board of the Lebanon Community Schools.
He had hoped to do that in person at the board's meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14, but was unable to attend. Board chairman Tom Oliver read Brooks' letter on his behalf.
In a phone interview, Brooks emphasized how much he and his wife, Koreen, have enjoyed raising their family in Lebanon. Their oldest son, Cooper, graduated from Lebanon High School and is now in his second year at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Younger son Casey graduated from LHS last spring and is a freshman at Oregon State University.
"I can’t express how much gratitude we have for this community," Brooks said.
Koreen Brooks works at Lebanon High School and will stay on in her position until the first of the year when she will make the move to Washington.
"I’ll be back and forth. We wanted to have the boys home for Christmas one last time," Brooks said.
Brooks grew up in a small community in northern Idaho where his father owned a logging company. He got his first job in a mill at the age of 16 and except for when he went to college he has worked in the field ever since.
He started out as a millwright and worked his way up the ladder. He worked for several different wood products companies over the years and jumped at the chance to join Weyerhaeuser.
"I’m a big New York Yankees fan, so I always wanted to work for the New York Yankees of sawmilling," Brooks said. "I came from a small community that the mills were kind of king, they really supported the community."
But when he arrived in Lebanon to work for Weyerhaeuser in 2007, he didn't receive the welcome he expected. He learned that Willamette Industries had been an active supporter in local communities, Weyerhaeuser took a different approach after acquiring Willamette Industries. At the time, Weyerhaeuser was involved in a variety of national and regional efforts, but was not as active locally.
"The first week I was here I went to get my hair cut and I sat down, I was so proud to be working working for Weyerhaeuser, we're building a new mill. The barber asked me 'Where do you work?' And I said Weyerhaeuser and he said 'I hate Weyerhaeuser,'" Brooks recalled.
The same conversation occurred when he visited his local dental office for the first time.
"I saw that across town that was kind of the image, that was the thought. I thought that was wrong. I made it my goal that we needed to change that perception of Weyerhaeuser," Brooks said.
At first during his tenure as the plant maintenance manager and later as the plant manager, Brooks made it his goal to become more involved locally and change the mind of residents about the value of the company in the community.
"There's a lot of great people over the years that have helped do that," Brooks said, adding that in the past year Weyerhaeuser provided some type of support to 55 organizations in this area.
In addition to its increased community involvement, the Lebanon mill also grew into one of the strongest assets in Weyerhaeuser's portfolio. The mill has received the company's top award for operational excellence five years in a row.
Oliver said he hates to see such a valuable board member leave the district.
"Nick's been an extremely valuable addition to the school board. He brings a lot of community involvement, a lot of expertise from his work in senior management at Weyerhaeuser, his passion for our community and our students has been evident all the way through," Oliver said. "There's not an aspect of the work that he doesn't feel is really important - athletics, the arts, academics - he's very well balanced. He's very analytical. He's a numbers guy so when we're trying to make difficult decisions he's able to work through a lot of fringe and get down to the core of the problem."
Brooks promised that he will continue to be a regular presence in Lebanon. He already knows what he will be doing next summer for his vacation.
"There’s actually vacation rentals in Lebanon. Come next June you’ll see the Brooks vacationing in Lebanon," he said.
