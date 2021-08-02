Westside Interceptor construction to resume in September

Crews will then move back up Airway Road and complete the section of sewer between Oak Streets and Airport Road. This work will take place this winter and will definitely be an inconvenience for drivers and for the businesses which line Airport Road.

“Traffic will be a nightmare,” Whitlatch acknowledged.

He said the city will work with business owners to provide advance notice of when their driveways will be impacted. The road will be closed to through traffic by necessity: the equipment involved will be nearly as wide as the road surface itself.

The project will result in the complete destruction of the current road surface between Oak Street and Airport Road and that road will have to be rebuilt, Whitlatch said.

The good news is that homes and businesses will not have to wait for the project to be completed before they can connect to the new sewer. New sections can come online in phases as the work proceeds.

Whitlatch said that the sewer line will be tested as they go. These tests are conducted from one manhole cover to the next, with the distance ranging from 450 to 600 feet.