WesternU launches new physical therapy program in Lebanon

The program is located in the former Hometown Furniture location at 2665 S. Santiam Highway. Workers have been on site for months renovating the space and the remodeling project is on schedule, Schilling said.

The project was designed in phases and everything needed for the first semester has been completed. The entire project is expected to be completed in early fall and an open house will be held to introduce the school to the community.

The work took place during a period of rising construction costs. Schilling said the project was impacted by those increased costs, especially for lumber. But she said there was never any possibility the work would be delayed.

“This is a commitment that you make and once that commitment is in motion and you know where you are headed, you move on,” Schilling said.

The project stayed within its initial budget by trimming some non-essential elements and finding other ways to save money.

Some of the design elements, however, were central to the program’s mission. The building will include both a clinic and a living space. Students will begin seeing patients at the clinic in January.

“They will be getting their feet wet early on. There’s no way to learn better than by doing,” Lairamore said.