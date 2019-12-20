One advantage of being part of a national chain is the sense of familiarity for customers who can walk into any location and know exactly what they are getting.
But the downside is the loss of a sense of place. By being the same everywhere, the individual branch risks not feeling connected locally.
Wayne Edwards, a project manager and assistant vice president for Wells Fargo, is part of a team which is working to change that. He leads Wells’ Community Mural Program, which individualizes local branches by merging historical photos of the community into large murals which are put on permanent display.
The new mural at the Lebanon Wells Fargo location was unveiled in a ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
“Last year, we celebrated our 20th anniversary,” Edwards said of the mural program. “To date, we have 2,400 murals throughout the nation and we actually have one international mural in Hong Kong. None of our murals are the same, they are all completely unique and different.”
The Lebanon mural incorporates 10 images:
• A photo of the Lebanon Express which dates to the late 1930s. The photo was provided by former Lebanon Express photographer Tony Hayden, whose father, Robert M. Hayden, owned the newspaper from the mid-1930s until 1970.
• The former Lebanon National Bank circa 1910. This eventually became Wells Fargo.
• The Scroggins Feed and Seed Building c. 1936. This image was provided by Lebanon resident Ken Bolf.
• A view of downtown Lebanon c. 1930.
• Workers at Cascade Plywood in 1948.
• The Woody Herman Band performing for a full house at The Cottonwoods Ballroom in 1947.
• A 1911 advertisement for Lebanon, which bills the community as “The Strawberry Center of the West.”
• An aerial shot of a logging camp near Lebanon taken in 1947.
• An 1898 map of Lebanon.
• An Oregon highway map published in 1922.
There is an explanatory key posted on the wall next to the mural providing background information for each of the images used.
Edwards said each of the images was in black and white and the mural team colorized them after doing extensive research.
“Once we have those images, our designers take so much time to clean and color those old pictures and bring them to life. They just put a ton of attention and care into that,” Edwards said. “Each mural is just a true work of art.”
The Lebanon mural is a continuation of the work that branch manager Marty Forbes has done over the years. He has received special permission from Wells Fargo to display historic photos and pieces of office equipment in the branch. Some of the photos he was already displaying were used for the mural.
“For this specific mural, we were so lucky to have Marty as a guide and partner. You can see some of the pictures he has up throughout the branch. He found all of those pictures, he framed them and hung them,” Edwards said.
Forbes said that when he transferred to the Lebanon branch from Sweet Home in 2010 there was a photo album in the break room.
“One afternoon I was looking through it and found all these old photos in there. I went down to the Dollar Tree and got some of these rustic, red-colored, Wells Fargo-color red, frames and hung them up one Sunday,” Forbes said. “The history that is in those photos. People come and they walk through the lobby and they stop and they look at these photos ‘Oh, I know that person’ or “I used to do this.’”
Forbes was very pleased that some of those photos were used to create the Lebanon mural.
“Wayne and the mural team have done a terrific job,” Forbes said. “Thank you for the job you’ve done. It’s fantastic.”
As a thank you for their contributions to the project, Bolf, Forbes and Hayden each received a framed print of the mural. The ceremony was attended by State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, who helped with the unveiling, and city councilors Jason Bolen and Karin Stauder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.