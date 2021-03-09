For the drive home in Lebanon: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
