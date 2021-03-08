 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening in Lebanon: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News