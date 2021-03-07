 Skip to main content

Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

For the drive home in Lebanon: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

