For the drive home in Lebanon: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
