Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

