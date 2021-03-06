Lebanon's evening forecast: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
