Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

