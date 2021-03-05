This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
