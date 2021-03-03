 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Clear to partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News