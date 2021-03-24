 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News