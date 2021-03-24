Lebanon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
