For the drive home in Lebanon: Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's weather foreca…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The …
Folks in the Lebanon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Winds should…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
Lebanon's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It…
Lebanon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The f…
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is…