 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

For the drive home in Lebanon: Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News