Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

