Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

