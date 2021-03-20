This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The …
Folks in the Lebanon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
Lebanon's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It…
Lebanon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The f…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ah…