Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

