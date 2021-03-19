Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lebanon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
Folks in the Lebanon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The …
Lebanon's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It…
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm toda…