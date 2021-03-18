Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is…
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today…
Folks in the Lebanon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm toda…
Lebanon's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It…
Lebanon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The f…