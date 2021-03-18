 Skip to main content

Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

