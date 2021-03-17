 Skip to main content

Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

