Lebanon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
