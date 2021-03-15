 Skip to main content

Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

