Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

