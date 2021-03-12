Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
