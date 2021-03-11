 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News