 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Mainly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News