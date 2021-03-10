This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Mainly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
