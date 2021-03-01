 Skip to main content

Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

For the drive home in Lebanon: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

