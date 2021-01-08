 Skip to main content

Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

