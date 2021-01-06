 Skip to main content

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

