 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News