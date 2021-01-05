This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
