Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
