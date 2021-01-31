 Skip to main content

Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

