Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening in Lebanon: Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

