Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

For the drive home in Lebanon: Rain and wind. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

