This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Lebanon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
