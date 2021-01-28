Lebanon's evening forecast: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
