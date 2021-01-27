 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News