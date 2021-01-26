 Skip to main content

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

