Tonight's weather conditions in Lebanon: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
