This evening in Lebanon: Mostly cloudy with a mixture of light rain and snow developing late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
