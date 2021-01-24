 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News