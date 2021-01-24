This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Lebanon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
