Lebanon's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lebanon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is fo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lebanon area Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Scat…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hi…
Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor f…