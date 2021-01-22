 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

For the drive home in Lebanon: A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lebanon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News