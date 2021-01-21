 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Lebanon's evening forecast: Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lebanon Thursday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News