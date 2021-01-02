This evening in Lebanon: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on lebanon-express.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon