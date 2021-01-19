 Skip to main content

Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening in Lebanon: Generally clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Lebanon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lebanon-express.com for local news and weather.

