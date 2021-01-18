 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening in Lebanon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lebanon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News