Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

This evening's outlook for Lebanon: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lebanon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit lebanon-express.com.

