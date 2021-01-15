 Skip to main content

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lebanon

For the drive home in Lebanon: Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Lebanon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit lebanon-express.com for more weather updates.

